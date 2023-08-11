BBB offers advice and tips after storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the wake of the storm from Aug. 10, the Better Business Bureau offers homeowners advice and safety tips regarding choosing a contractor for home repairs.

According to the BBB, property owners should first assess the damage and take photos. They should contact their insurance companies and inquire about their policy’s coverage and filing requirements.

Next, clean up and make temporary repairs to limit further damage to your home. Wear protective clothing and gear when handling debris.

Be aware of potential scams from contractors or fraudulent insurance companies. The BBB warns property owners not to sign repair contracts unless they fully understand what they agree to and ensure all agreements are in writing.

For a complete list of tips, visit the BB’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.