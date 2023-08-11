City of Wichita Falls experiencing closures and power outages after storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is experiencing closures and delays after a severe thunderstorm caused damage throughout the city.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the following city entities are closed:

The Muehlberger Travel Center

The Wichita Falls Public Library

The MPEC

The following city entities are open but are experiencing technical difficulties due to power outages:

The city transfer station cannot accept credit card payments

Memorial Auditorium has no internet service

The Community Healthcare Center and Pediatric Associates will open at 10 a.m. due to power outages.

The city bus routes are operating on schedule but may experience delays due to closed roads or street debris.

City Hall is accepting phone calls, but the city website is down.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.