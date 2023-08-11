Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Wichita Falls experiencing closures and power outages after storm

WF to replace aging water lines
WF to replace aging water lines
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is experiencing closures and delays after a severe thunderstorm caused damage throughout the city.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the following city entities are closed:

  • The Muehlberger Travel Center
  • The Wichita Falls Public Library
  • The MPEC

The following city entities are open but are experiencing technical difficulties due to power outages:

  • The city transfer station cannot accept credit card payments
  • Memorial Auditorium has no internet service

The Community Healthcare Center and Pediatric Associates will open at 10 a.m. due to power outages.

The city bus routes are operating on schedule but may experience delays due to closed roads or street debris.

City Hall is accepting phone calls, but the city website is down.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita County Courthouse
Wichita County courthouse and annex closed due to power outage
8/10/23 Storm Damage
8/10 Storm Damage
Storm causes power outages, fallen debris
First day of Zaeveion Denson’s murder trial held
First day of Zaeveion Denson’s murder trial held