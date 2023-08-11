Email City Guide
Emergency repair program to offer financial assisstance after storm

By Madison Haxton and Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls area is facing large-scale damage after a severe thunderstorm on Aug. 10. The city is offering financial assistance to those who qualify in the hopes that lower-income homeowners will be able to make minor repairs to their homes following the storm.

The program is designed to consider repairs for problems related to HVAC systems, water and wastewater plumbing, natural gas plumbing, electric, roof repairs, and water heater replacements. The program is not designed for cosmetic repairs or rental property repairs.

Applicants must live in the city of Wichita Falls, have owned their home for at least one year, and meet financial requirements to qualify. View a complete list of conditions and begin an application by calling 940-761-7448 or apply in person in room 300 at City Hall.

