First day of Zaeveion Denson’s murder trial held

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first day of the murder trial for Zaeveion Denson was held on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Eight witnesses took the stand, one of which was one of Denson’s co-conspirators, Shaundre Ransom.

His testimony was some of the most compelling of the day. Ransom told the jury Denson was the one that pulled the trigger killing Carolyn High.

Ransom’s former girlfriend also took the stand, she testified that Ransom and Denson came to her apartment after the murder, and confessed to the crime.

She went on to say Denson claimed he was the one who shot the 65-year-old.

Evidence was presented, including the murder weapon, a pistol, which was found during a search warrant served back in Feb. 2020.

Former crime scene technician Hillary Johnson testified about DNA testing her team performed on the trigger of the pistol, a tube of chapstick found at the scene, and bullet casing from the scene, and at the home the warrant was issued.

The daughter of Carolyn High took the stand towards the end of the day.

She shared with the court the moment she found her mother unresponsive in the driveway. She found her mother around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2020. She quickly attempted CPR, and when she couldn’t get a pulse she called 911.

More information on High’s murder can be found here.

Testimony continues Friday at 9 a.m.

