The heat continues with another chance of overnight storms

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Friday and temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 108 today with partly cloudy skies. We will have a chance for isolated showers and pop up thunderstorms later this evening into Saturday morning. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 80s. Heading into Saturday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 109 with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the Southwest at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the upper 70s once again. Have a great Friday!

