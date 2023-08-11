Hot Looking Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this weekend will rise up close to 110 in many spots. Low humidity and gusty south winds will create high fire weather concerns. There may be a few isolated hit or miss storms, but most of those will be north of us. A fairly strong front for this time of the year, arrives Monday, bringing a small drop in temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

