Hot Looking Weekend

Very hot temperatures this weekend but a little break may be on the way.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this weekend will rise up close to 110 in many spots. Low humidity and gusty south winds will create high fire weather concerns. There may be a few isolated hit or miss storms, but most of those will be north of us. A fairly strong front for this time of the year, arrives Monday, bringing a small drop in temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

