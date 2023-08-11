Large fire closes road, evacuates apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A large fire near the Southeast State Hospital in Wichita County has closed Stone Lake Road and the area of Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls.

The Mustang Village Apartment complex, Stone Creek Ranch Apartments, and the YMCA have been evacuated according to authorities.

The cause of the fire has not been released. Authorities are asking people to avoid these areas.

Ernest Strawther is on the scene, stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this fire.

