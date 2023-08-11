Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Morningside Post Office services temporarily changed

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two post offices in Wichita Falls are seeing changes being made to delivery and retail services.

Services at the Morningside Post Office are temporarily suspended, according to USPS.

Retail service at the Bridge Creek Station is also temporarily closed until further notice.

USPS will be providing additional information when services return to normal.

Information on issues can be searched for on the USPS website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Large fire closes road, evacuates apartments
The BBB offers advice to homeowners for filing insurance claims and avoiding scams after last...
BBB offers advice and tips after storm
Wichita Falls
WFISD to hold special session following storm damage
Storm causes power outages, fallen debris
Emergency repair program to offer financial assisstance after storm