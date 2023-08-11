Morningside Post Office services temporarily changed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two post offices in Wichita Falls are seeing changes being made to delivery and retail services.

Services at the Morningside Post Office are temporarily suspended, according to USPS.

Retail service at the Bridge Creek Station is also temporarily closed until further notice.

USPS will be providing additional information when services return to normal.

Information on issues can be searched for on the USPS website.

