ONCOR ‘working around the clock’ to restore power to those affected by storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - ONCOR reports it has restored power to approximately 2,500 people following last night’s severe storm and will continue working around the clock to restore power to others affected by the storm throughout the day.

ONCOR Area Manager Gordon Drake stated the damage to power infrastructure is significant, and some people may not have restored power today due to the damage.

Those with damaged infrastructure will need repairs before they can have their service restored, but ONCOR has brought in outside resources to help restore service as quickly as possible.

“We are still assessing the damage from last night, and ONCOR will continue to work around the clock to get everybody back on as soon as possible,” Drake said.

Additionally, those with loved ones using electrical medical equipment or without cooling should relocate to an area with power for their safety.

The city has two cooling locations available for those without power:

The American Red Cross at 1809 5th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Evangel Temple at 3800 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310

Both locations will close at 8 p.m. today. The Red Cross is pet-friendly, while the Evangel Temple is not. They are not being used as shelters and will not offer overnight services for those displaced by power outages.

