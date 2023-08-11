Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Storm causes power outages, fallen debris

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A storm in the Wichita Falls area has caused power lines and outages across the area.

Power lines have gone down near Sheppard Air Force Base and other areas.

First Alert Meteorologist Ken Johnson said the winds in the storm were around 70 mph.

He said the micro-burst, is when cooler air from the thunderstorm comes down and causes strong winds.

Numerous areas across Wichita Falls and Iowa Park have lost power.

There is reportedly debris on Seymour Highway, and officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Fallen trees have reportedly damaged many homes and businesses around town.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about how this storm is impacting the area

(KAUZ)

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

First day of Zaeveion Denson’s murder trial held
First day of Zaeveion Denson’s murder trial held
First day of Zaeveion Denson’s murder trial held
First day of Zaeveion Denson’s murder trial held
WF Parks and Recreation announces fall softball open registration
Wichita Falls
Atmos Energy urges citizens to utilize 8-1-1