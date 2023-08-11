Storm causes power outages, fallen debris

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A storm in the Wichita Falls area has caused power lines and outages across the area.

Power lines have gone down near Sheppard Air Force Base and other areas.

First Alert Meteorologist Ken Johnson said the winds in the storm were around 70 mph.

He said the micro-burst, is when cooler air from the thunderstorm comes down and causes strong winds.

Numerous areas across Wichita Falls and Iowa Park have lost power.

There is reportedly debris on Seymour Highway, and officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Fallen trees have reportedly damaged many homes and businesses around town.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about how this storm is impacting the area

(KAUZ)

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.