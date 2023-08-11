WFISD to hold special session following storm damage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD will be holding a special session in response to the storm damage in the Wichita Falls area.

The special session will be held on Monday, August 14.

The Board of Trustees will address the damages caused to Hirschi High School and Denver Alternative Facility.

Tune into News Channel 6 on Monday evening as we learn more about this special session.

