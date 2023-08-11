Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD to hold special session following storm damage

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD will be holding a special session in response to the storm damage in the Wichita Falls area.

The special session will be held on Monday, August 14.

The Board of Trustees will address the damages caused to Hirschi High School and Denver Alternative Facility.

Tune into News Channel 6 on Monday evening as we learn more about this special session.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Large fire closes road, evacuates apartments
The BBB offers advice to homeowners for filing insurance claims and avoiding scams after last...
BBB offers advice and tips after storm
Morningside Post Office services temporarily changed
Storm causes power outages, fallen debris
Emergency repair program to offer financial assisstance after storm