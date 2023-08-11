Email City Guide
Wichita County courthouse and annex closed due to power outage

Wichita County Courthouse
Wichita County Courthouse(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County courthouse and courthouse annex will be closed Aug. 11 after a severe thunderstorm knocked out the power to both buildings.

According to County Judge Jim Johnson, the courthouse and annex are working with Oncore to restore power and repair damage sustained during the storm.

According to Judge Jeff McKnight, all cases set today for the 30th and 78th District Court are canceled.

