Wichita Falls Area Food Bank giving out food, water to those affected by storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is hosting an emergency mobile food pantry to provide additional relief for those affected by last night’s storm.

If you need food assistance, you can find temporary relief at the Solid Rock House of God on 2201 Maurine St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The pantry is a drive-thru distribution that will provide food boxes, water, bakery items, and fresh produce. For more information, visit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Facebook page.

