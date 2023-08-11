Wichita Falls Barber Academy hosting back to school blast tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Barber Academy is celebrating the end of summer with a back-to-school blast tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barber Academy on 3101 Grant St.

The event features free haircuts, school supplies, door prizes, and food.

According to Byron Lacy, owner of the academy, this year’s event is in memory of his former student, Seth Greer, who passed away from a rare form of cancer a few years ago.

For more information, visit the Wichita Falls Barber Academy Facebook page and website, or call 940-733-3245.

