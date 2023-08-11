Wichita Falls mayor reacts to storm damage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mayor of Wichita Falls Stephen Santellana spoke to News Channel 6 this morning about combatting the extensive damage to city businesses, homes, and other establishments.

“We got city crews out everywhere,” he said.

Santellana cautions city residents to stay away from downed power lines at all costs and to remember to treat broken stoplights as four-way stops.

