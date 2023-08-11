Email City Guide
Wichita Falls mayor reacts to storm damage

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mayor of Wichita Falls Stephen Santellana spoke to News Channel 6 this morning about combatting the extensive damage to city businesses, homes, and other establishments.

“We got city crews out everywhere,” he said.

Santellana cautions city residents to stay away from downed power lines at all costs and to remember to treat broken stoplights as four-way stops.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to cover storm damage.

