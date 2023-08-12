Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls speaks up after sirens questioned

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents in Wichita Falls have one question after a microburst hit the city, why didn’t the sirens go off?

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer of the City of Wichita Falls said there were a few reasons the siren button wasn’t pushed.

“Those micro busts and those down droughts happened so quickly that there’s no way...even if the sirens went off the event was happening already happening or had already ended by the time they would’ve been able to push it to make a difference. The sirens didn’t go off because of the situation last night,” said Horgen.

Horgen said the city would have liked to warn the residents but sometimes mother nature doesn’t allow them to warn people. There are criteria when it comes to pushing the siren button. Without the city knowing the severity of the storm, but when they do push the siren button it will happen quickly.

