Huey Learning Center loses roof from storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many homes and businesses lost power and are cleaning up after severe thunderstorm damage, one of these places was the Huey Learning Center.

The aftermath of the storm ripped the roof off of the school. While children many have been looking forward to seeing their friends and teachers, today was different.

Keri Goins executive director of Child Care Partners said walking into the building was a shock.

“Upon opening the doors we were shocked it looked like a tornado hit the building. Dark and wet, and the ceiling everywhere, kids toys and artwork everywhere just destroyed,” said Goins.

Goins said the center does have insurance but a lot of things will need to be replaced like mats and toys. They are in need of donations.

