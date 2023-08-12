Email City Guide
Isolated Thunderstorms this Evening

Hit-and-miss thunderstorms tonight, hot tomorrow
Isolated thunderstorms tonight, hot weather tomorrow.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today were once again hot with highs exceeding 110 degrees. This evening isolated thunderstorms are possible across portions of Texoma as rain-cooled air moves across Texoma. The greatest chance for isolated storms is near or north of the red river. Overnight we will remain warm as temperatures will be near or above 90 degrees for the heat index. Overnight Sunday, a cold front will sweep across Texoma and bring some heat relief. We *might* finally see a day below 100 degrees! After Monday and Tuesday, triple digit highs return.

