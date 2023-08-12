Isolated Thunderstorms this Evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today were once again hot with highs exceeding 110 degrees. This evening isolated thunderstorms are possible across portions of Texoma as rain-cooled air moves across Texoma. The greatest chance for isolated storms is near or north of the red river. Overnight we will remain warm as temperatures will be near or above 90 degrees for the heat index. Overnight Sunday, a cold front will sweep across Texoma and bring some heat relief. We *might* finally see a day below 100 degrees! After Monday and Tuesday, triple digit highs return.

