Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. making it to be about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Generic police lights
3 unaccounted for after house explosion that destroyed 3 homes, damaged at least 12 others
FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs...
Biden’s reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment