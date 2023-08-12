Storm causes damage across Wichita Falls area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The damage in Wichita Falls is widespread all across the city, and Wichitans are trying to clear what they can.

”If you have a truck or a trailer make sure you run up and down Seymour High to see who might need help; if you have a spare chain saw bring it out here.”Mayor Santellana said.

Damaged roof tope, glass, and other rubble from Rio Vista Plaza can be seen from afar. Some buildings are no longer identifiable.

Mayor Santellana said the first order of business is assessing the damages.

”Hopefully, you know we can do our part, and help as much as possible. We have crews out everywhere. I think we’ll probably start redesigning what we do, and some of these crews that were usually doing parks will be coming in here helping clean this mess.”

In the neighborhood near North Beverly and Sixth Street, residents expressed how shocked they were.

”It’s like a disaster of all these trees down people trying to get them out of the street, and it’s just amazing that little storm what ever it was did.” Mary Flores said.

Danny Castillo lives in the same neighborhood, he believes his home was the most damaged on the street.

Between all the damage and having no electricity he’s concerned about his medication.

”I have my insulin in the fridge. They said to leave it in there. They said to leave it in there and it will be alright, but my house is hot as it is.”

The city has opened a couple of cooling stations, but they will close tonight at 8 o’clock.

While cleanup may take some time, Mayor Santellana said he’s glad to see Wichitans helping one another, but right now he said the best thing to do is stay put.

“Right now, I just want to caution people, when you see down powerlines or if you see stop lights not working; please make sure those turn into four-way stops to avoid those power lines at all cost. But their is a lot of people a lot of different agencies out here working trying to make sure we get this cleaned up.”

The city is urging drivers to be cautious of scrap metals, tree limbs, and other debris that may be on the roads as the city works to clear them.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.