Wildfire breaks out just 24 hours after deadly microburst

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the call of a grassfire at 3:59 p.m. on Friday, August 11 behind the North Texas State Hospital.

“The call came in and crews immediately responded” City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer, Chris Horgen said.

“The heat, the dry conditions we’re experiencing, and the wind today really had a huge impact. It was just a worst-case scenario when it comes to something breaking out like that and it spreading very quickly and it getting out of control very quickly” Horgen said.

WFFD had seven fire engines, five brush trucks, two ladder trucks, two squads, and various other resources to manage the fire.

“17 off-duty firefighters were called back in to help fight the fire. So, a very large number of Wichita Falls Firefighters were out there working in this heat to get that fire out” Horgen said.

City officials had Southwest Pkwy closed off for several hours after residents at Mustang Village were evacuated.

Roads were opened up later after fire crews were able to get 99% of the fire contained.

“They put their lives on the line every day and today we got to see it you know. They are out there ready to go at the drop of a hat and they answered the call again today” Horgen said.

The wildfire comes just a day after Wichita Falls was hit by a vicious microburst.

