Explosion causes structure fire on Seymour Highway(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An explosion that took place just after 5:00 pm has caused one home to catch fire on Seymour Hwy.

Officials have closed the Southwest parkway and Seymour highway exits coming from Holliday while fighting the fire.

At this time no homes are being evacuated as there does not appear to be a threat to any other structures.

Oncor has been called to the scene.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates.

