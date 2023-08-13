Email City Guide
Wildfire burns 800 acres in Iowa Park

Bacon Switch and Peterson Road
Bacon Switch and Peterson Road
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hawkeye fire near Bacon Switch and Peterson road burned 800 acres by Saturday evening.

Our crews out on the scene were told by the Texas A&M Forest Service by 9 p.m. it was 20% contained. Some roads were completely closed off in the area including Peterson Road, Easter Road and Bacon Switch Road.

Texas A&M Forest Service also said about 15 structures were threatened by this fire which led to a mandatory evacuation of residents on Peterson Road. No injuries have been reported.

Preseason Previews: Holliday Eagles
Storm causes damage across Wichita Falls area
