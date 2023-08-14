Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Amber Alert canceled; 3 children from Indiana found safe

File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber...
File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber Alert in Indiana was canceled after the three children were found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - Police said Monday that three Indiana children who were the subject of an Amber Alert had been safely located, according to multiple reports.

The alert was issued earlier in the day for the children, who are between the ages of 3 and 8.

Officials had identified the suspect as Kevin Lamar Dempsey, a 39-year-old man who is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

No update was immediately available the suspect’s status.

Anyone with more information on the matter can contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.

Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.
Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper
Bodies have been found in cars and on the road, harrowing evidence of how the inferno caught...
Maui fires: Death toll rises, power company sued
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M....
Biden says auto workers need ‘good jobs that can support a family’ in union talks with carmakers