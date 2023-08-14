Bailey’s 2-run homer in 10th gives Giants 3-2 win over Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants overcame a blown save by All-Star closer Camilo Doval to beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Sunday, stopping a four-game losing streak.

The 24-year-old Bailey became the youngest Giants player to hit a game-ending home run since 22-year-old Pablo Sandoval in 2009.

“Fantastic but it’s not surprising because since he got to the big league level all he’s done is come up in big moments, make big plays, do a really good job of leading our pitching staff,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

San Francisco, which struck out a season-high 17 times, had lost six of its previous seven games. Texas had won 10 of 11.

“We really needed it,” Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb said. “Collectively as a group need to start playing a little bit better. Hopefully this win kind of loosens our spirits a little bit and we get back to playing a good brand of baseball.”

Michael Conforto homered in the first off Dane Dunning, his 15th of the season.

Webb was within one out of his second shutout this season when J.P. Martinez doubled on his 107th and final pitch. Martinez, who debuted Friday, was running on Doval’s second pitch and scored from second when Ezequiel Duran grounded to shortstop and beat Brandon Crawford’s throw for an infield hit.

Duran started the 10th as the automatic runner, advanced when Josh Smith’s blooper to center dropped among three players for a single and scored on a balk by Doval (4-3), who blew a save for the fourth time in 37 chances.

With Wilmer Flores on second as the automatic runner in the bottom half, Bailey homered with two outs off Will Smith (1-4), who blew a save for the third time in 25 chances. Bailey’s sixth homer of the season was San Francisco’s fourth walkoff homer this season.

“It was kind of a low line drive and they have that little car, it kind of peeks over the fence a little bit. So I was hoping that was hooking enough to stay away from that,” Bailey said. “When it went over, it was the coolest feeling I’ve had so far.”

Thairo Estrada had three hits.

Dunning struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, his fourth career double-digit strikeout game.

WEB GEM

Giants center fielder Luis Matos entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and made a diving catch to rob Corey Seager of a hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: C Jonah Heim went 0 for 3 with a walk after missing 14 games because of strained tendon in his left wrist. C Sam Huff was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (11-4, 3.88 ERA) faces the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Texas. Scherzer is 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA since he was acquired from the Mets.

Giants: RHP Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15) starts Monday’s series opener for visiting Tampa Bay.

