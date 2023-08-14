WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Monday, the start of the week and we finally will have a break from the triple digits. We will see a high of 92 today with mostly sunny skies. We will remain dry throughout the day with winds blowing from the Northeast at 10-15 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 70s. Heading into Tuesday, we will remain out of the triple digits. We will see a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the Northeast at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 70s once again. Have a great Monday!

