Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

A break from the triple digits!

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Monday, the start of the week and we finally will have a break from the triple digits. We will see a high of 92 today with mostly sunny skies. We will remain dry throughout the day with winds blowing from the Northeast at 10-15 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 70s. Heading into Tuesday, we will remain out of the triple digits. We will see a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the Northeast at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 70s once again. Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Temperatures will remain below triple digits Monday and Tuesday!
Pleasant Start to the Week!
weather
Cooler temperatures
Isolated thunderstorms tonight, hot weather tomorrow.
Isolated Thunderstorms this Evening
Temperatures will be hot this weekend, but a little relief is on the way.
Hot Looking Weekend