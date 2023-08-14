Email City Guide
Burn ban imposed for Wichita County, effective immediately

Bacon Switch and Peterson Road
Bacon Switch and Peterson Road(kauz)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County commissioners have enacted a burn ban across Wichita County to draw awareness surrounding the dangers of the dry season.

The ban goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect for 90 days. Following the ban’s expiration, the commissioners will vote to extend or end it. They can also vote to end the ban before its expiration date.

According to Commissioner Mark Beauchamp, the county is below the technical level for a burn ban but thought it prudent to enact a ban to draw awareness to the extremely dry conditions facing the area during the heatwave.

To prevent wildfires, residents are encouraged to safely dispose of cigarette butts, avoid parking in tall grass, and check their vehicles for hanging chains or debris that could spark a flame while driving.

