Huey Learning Center to be temporarily relocated

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representatives from the Huey Learning Center have announced that a temporary learning facility is to be established at the Family Services Center at 119 East Wichita Street.

According to Keri Goins, the Executive Director of Child Care Partners in Wichita Falls, volunteers from Region 9, Texas Workforce Solutions, and Sharp Iron are currently assisting at the temporary facility after it lost its roof to the storm on August 11.

A wish list of lost toys is being built, and the center is requesting used rugs of any size.

Child Care Partners plans for work to be finished in time to accept children on Wednesday, August 16.

