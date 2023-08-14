Lake levels for Kickapoo, Arrowhead down nearly full percent

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined lake levels for Lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead dropped point-nine percent the past week, putting the combined lake levels at 60 percent.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, the hot and dry weather was again the driving cause of the lakes’ declining levels.

The area is 10 percent away from stage two drought restrictions, so the City reminds residents to conserve water. Those who lost power after last week’s microburst should check their sprinkler systems to ensure their timers are set to water on the correct days.

