Man arrested following Holliday ISD bomb threat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 56-year-old Corby Wayne Sissom was arrested on Thursday, August 10 following a bomb threat made to Holliday ISD.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd confirmed Sissom is the suspect in the bomb threat.

Sissom was charged with Terroristic Threat, and Obstruction/Retaliation.

The investigation included Holliday High School, the middle school, and the elementary school. Agencies and departments involved in the investigation include the Holliday Police Department, the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Denton County Bomb Squad.

According to court documents, the bomb threat was reported around noon on Thursday, August 10.

According to arrest affidavits, The Holliday Police Chief received a phone call from an HISD principal who told him that an employee was saying Sissom was the one directing the bomb threat against the school. The police chief spoke to the employee over the phone and confirmed what the principal had said.

The Holliday Chief of Police then contacted the Archer County Sheriff’s Office and all HISD campuses were evacuated.

The original message sent from Sissom said “Have Dalton phone in a bomb threat at the school.”

Sissom is currently being held in the Archer County Jail bonds totaling $195,000.

