WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Morningside Station’s altered schedule is back to normal, according to USPS.

Customers can now obtain services at Morningside Station during the normal hours of operation: Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.