A Nice Break

Clear skies with lows in the 60s.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tonight’s weather will allow you to give that hard-working AC a bit of a break as lows drop into the middle 60s by morning. Tuesday will start nice, and the afternoon doesn’t look bad. Look for highs in the middle 90s. We’ll see 60s again Tuesday night, but the heat returns starting Wednesday. From Wednesday onward, look for highs back above 100. It will also remain dry. The hot weather lasts into next week.

