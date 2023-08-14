Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Oncor reports service restored to majority after storm

Down power lines on Old Iowa Park Rd, between N Beverly and I-44 (Aug. 11, 2023)
Down power lines on Old Iowa Park Rd, between N Beverly and I-44 (Aug. 11, 2023)(Jefferey Zotz)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Oncor Area Manager Gordon Drake reports power service has been restored to all but a few customers after Friday’s microburst.

According to Drake, crews restored power on Sunday to everyone who could receive fixed service, though they are still working to get downed poles off the ground.

Those who remain without power have damage to their infrastructure or home that must be repaired before service can be restored.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Morningside Post Office service resumes
Explosion causes structure fire on Seymour Highway
Explosion causes structure fire on Seymour Highway
Bacon Switch and Peterson Road
Wildfire burns 800 acres in Iowa Park
Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the call of a grassfire at 3:59 p.m. on Friday, ...
Wildfire breaks out just 24 hours after severe microburst