Oncor reports service restored to majority after storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Oncor Area Manager Gordon Drake reports power service has been restored to all but a few customers after Friday’s microburst.

According to Drake, crews restored power on Sunday to everyone who could receive fixed service, though they are still working to get downed poles off the ground.

Those who remain without power have damage to their infrastructure or home that must be repaired before service can be restored.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.