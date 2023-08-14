Email City Guide
Pleasant Start to the Week!

Daytime highs finally stay below 100!
Temperatures will remain below triple digits Monday and Tuesday!
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Once again it was another hot day across Texoma today. Temperatures today peaked around 110 degrees for much of Texoma. Thunderstorms have been ongoing throughout the Texas panhandle as well as across parts of western and Oklahoma. However, here in Texoma, we’ve remained dry today and will remain dry overnight. While you are asleep, a cold front will sweep across Texoma and will finally bring some much needed heat relief. We’ve had 22 consecutive days of reaching triple digit highs, but tomorrow that streak finally ends. Temperatures tomorrow will remain in the low 90s. Some hit-and-miss showers are possible Monday afternoon though. Pleasant conditions will continue into Tuesday where we will remain below triple digits once again. However, enjoy it while it lasts as Wednesday we will pick up right where we left off with triple digit highs.

