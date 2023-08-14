Email City Guide
State to hear testimony regarding Lake Ringgold beginning Monday

Lake Arrowhead pier
Lake Arrowhead pier(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beginning Monday, Aug. 14, and lasting for two weeks, the State Office for Administrative Hearings will hear testimony from protestants and the City of Wichita Falls regarding its controversial Lake Ringgold reservoir project.

According to the Wichita Falls Water Alliance, the Lake Ringgold project would flood more than 16,000 acres of agricultural land and wildlife habitat.

Additionally, the project is funded through loans taken by the City, meaning residents of Wichita Falls and the surrounding area will have to pay for the new reservoir through increased water rates. The project is estimated to cost half a billion dollars, and since it’s not funded through a bond election, the City is not allowing residents to vote on it.

The Wichita Falls Water Alliance is a project of the Texas Conservation Alliance and is among some of the protestants represented in the hearing.

View the first day’s hearing on YouTube.

According to the City of Wichita Falls’s website, Lake Ringgold is a necessary part of the region’s water plan to provide water to its service areas in case of another drought comparable to the one that ended in 2015. The City’s website states that, despite its current lakes’ sustained provision for the area’s water needs, it must plan accordingly for future droughts that may be as bad as its worst drought of record, which is the one that ended in 2015.

The project is in its early stages and will need to secure a water rights permit to impound the water it needs from the state of Texas before it can apply for permits to build the reservoir. Then, it will commence construction and build the reservoir.

According to the City’s website, the City accounted for a conservative economic impact on Wichita, Clay, and Archer counties, including things such as a reduction in ranching activities, increased recreational activities, increased property tax revenues around the new reservoir, and ensuring the longevity of Sheppard Air Force Base.

View the Complete Lake Ringgold Economic Analysis here.

