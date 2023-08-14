TDEM asking residents for storm damage reports

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management is requesting damage reports from Wichita Falls area residents to assess the extent of the damage last week’s microburst caused.

According to information obtained by News Channel 6, the division is gathering information to determine how widespread the storm’s damage was and how much assistance it can provide to homeowners and businesses for repairs.

Residents can fill out the damage report online in English or Spanish. The form requests information about the location type, its primary purpose, the extent of damage to the property, and up to 10 photos of the damage.

The form is intended for business owners, homeowners, and renters to submit.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.