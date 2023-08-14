Email City Guide
WCSO Citizen’s Academy will begin in September

.(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The upcoming Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy is set to kick off on September 8.

According to information released by the WCSO, the program is designed to teach participants the inner workings of the sheriff’s office. Program students will get to drive a patrol unit, fire weapons at the range, see the K-9s’ work, and more.

The fourteen-week-long class is offered as a public service, free of charge, and will be held every Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The program aims to develop citizen awareness and public understanding of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as law enforcement as a whole.

Those who graduate from the academy may also join the WCSO Citizens Academy Alumni Association and continue their involvement through the association’s volunteer activities.

