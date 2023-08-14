Email City Guide
WF offering minor and emergency repair programs

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls would like to remind residents of the Homeowner-Occupied Minor and Emergency Repair Programs hosted by the City’s Neighborhood Resources Division.

The programs are designed to assist low-to-moderate-income homeowners make minor repairs to their homes.

Repairs covered by the programs include water and wastewater plumbing, natural gas plumbing, water heaters, electrical problems, HVAC system replacement, and roof replacements.

The programs cannot assist with cosmetic repairs, disturb painted surfaces or asbestos, structural, or that involve septic tanks or manufactured homes.

Applicants must live within the city limits of the City of Wichita Falls, and apply for a property in which they own the title.

Other requirements listed by the City of Wichita Falls are as follows, but are not limited to:

  • Must have owned your home for at least a period of 1-year
  • Property must be outside the 100-year floodplain
  • Property and home cannot be considered a historic landmark
  • The homeowner must not owe any debts to the city
  • Must not have used the programs in the previous 12 months.
  • Must meet federal income qualifications for household size

The programs are funded by a federal grant and may not be used in combination with any other federal funding sources, disaster funding, or insurance claims.

The application process can be started by calling (940) 761-7448.

