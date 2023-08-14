Wichita County commissioners issue burn ban following weekend wild fires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County commissioners have voted to implement a burn ban across Wichita County to increase awareness surrounding the dangers of the dry season.

The ban went into effect immediately following the meeting and will remain in effect for 90 days.

After those 90 days, the commissioners will vote to extend or end it, but they can also vote to end the ban before its then.

“A burn ban is a way to enact with the public so that they can understand that we’re in a higher level of danger. Even though we put out the red flag warnings and everything else, any communications that we can get out to the public to make them more aware is a good thing,” Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said.

According to Commissioner Beauchamp, the county is below the technical level for a burn ban but thought it prudent to enact a ban to draw awareness to the extremely dry conditions facing the area during the heatwave.

“We’ve maintained a level below the threshold where you would normally enact a burn ban. We’re still, as of this morning from the email I got, we’re still below the technical threshold, but we did think it was prudent to go ahead and put that on the agenda and take action on it this afternoon,” Commissioner Beauchamp said.

The city of Wichita Falls already has its own rules about open burning, Wichita Falls Fire Department Deputy Chief Cody Melton says the burn ban is a good idea, as Wichita Falls currently isn’t approving any open burnings.

“When we’re in a season like this we obviously don’t want you to burn trash piles, burn brush piles, throw cigarettes out the window. You just, at this time you need to be a good neighbor and think about everybody else,” Deputy Chief Melton said.

Recent extreme temperatures can cause fire fighters to suffer from heat exhaustion quickly, so Deputy Chief Melton said they let fire fighters switch out and take breaks as much as possible.

“We’re doing our best to get these guys as much rest as we can in between fires, we’re preaching hydrate, pre-hydrate and then post-hydrate. And we’re just keeping a really close eye on out guys after... before and after these fires to make sure we’re not over-working them,” Deputy Chief Melton said.

To prevent wildfires, residents are encouraged to safely dispose of cigarette butts, avoid parking in tall grass, and check their vehicles for hanging chains or debris that could spark a flame while driving.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.