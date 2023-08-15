Another day without the triple digits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Tuesday and we will have another break from the triple digits. We will see a high of 94 today with mostly sunny skies. We will remain dry throughout the day with winds blowing from the North at 10-15 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 60s. Heading into Wednesday, we will return to the triple digits. We will see a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the South at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the upper 70s. Have a great Tuesday!

