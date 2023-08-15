Email City Guide
Burkburnett S2S Club wins award

Burkburnett S2S Club wins award
Burkburnett S2S Club wins award(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Burkburnett S2S Club was chosen as the Military Child Education Coalition’s team of the year, in Washington D.C.

S2S stands for “students to students” and the club beat out all of the schools with S2S clubs around the globe.

S2S welcomes military-connected students and also new students to the school by taking them on a tour, having lunch with them, and overall making them feel part of the school.

