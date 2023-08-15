City officials approve rezoning a section of Missile road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A discussion to rezone a section of Missile Rd. has come to a close following 7 months of negotiations with the city and residents.

At the Aug. 15, Wichita Falls City Council meeting a final public hearing was held in regards to rezoning a plot of undeveloped land on Missile Rd. near the John G. Tower Elementary school.

The owner of the land, Michael Grassi, told officials his plan is to build single story duplexes in the area, and the rezone would allow parking to be behind the homes.

“This particular property really leads to an enhanced development above and beyond in some areas of landscaping and features of the fencing and screening and so forth, that wouldn’t necessarily be obligated by it’s current zoning designation,” Director of development services, Terry Floyd said.

During the public hearing city officials went back and forth with the owner and three local residents about the project.

There was both opposition and support from neighbors in the area, with large concern over the crosswalk next to the property.

“A good active group of people with Ms. Reed stood up and had some very valid concerns because initially when we first heard about this we were looking at three story buildings, you know, and it was just not acceptable to a lot of the neighbors,” resident Thomas Taylor said.

Taylor also expressed excitement at the idea of having some development on the North side of the city.

“North side, over the years, has not gotten the attention that it needs to be productive especially considering Sheppard Air Force Base is the largest economic impact in the whole area here,” Taylor said.

The decision to rezone will limit the amount units Grassi can build to 48, where before he could have built up to 85, but the move provides more creative freedom for landscaping.

