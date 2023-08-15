Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City officials approve rezoning a section of Missile road

The decision to rezone will limit the amount units Grassi can build to 48, where before he could have built up to 85.
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A discussion to rezone a section of Missile Rd. has come to a close following 7 months of negotiations with the city and residents.

At the Aug. 15, Wichita Falls City Council meeting a final public hearing was held in regards to rezoning a plot of undeveloped land on Missile Rd. near the John G. Tower Elementary school.

The owner of the land, Michael Grassi, told officials his plan is to build single story duplexes in the area, and the rezone would allow parking to be behind the homes.

“This particular property really leads to an enhanced development above and beyond in some areas of landscaping and features of the fencing and screening and so forth, that wouldn’t necessarily be obligated by it’s current zoning designation,” Director of development services, Terry Floyd said.

During the public hearing city officials went back and forth with the owner and three local residents about the project.

There was both opposition and support from neighbors in the area, with large concern over the crosswalk next to the property.

“A good active group of people with Ms. Reed stood up and had some very valid concerns because initially when we first heard about this we were looking at three story buildings, you know, and it was just not acceptable to a lot of the neighbors,” resident Thomas Taylor said.

Taylor also expressed excitement at the idea of having some development on the North side of the city.

“North side, over the years, has not gotten the attention that it needs to be productive especially considering Sheppard Air Force Base is the largest economic impact in the whole area here,” Taylor said.

The decision to rezone will limit the amount units Grassi can build to 48, where before he could have built up to 85, but the move provides more creative freedom for landscaping.

The decision to rezone will limit the amount units Grassi can build to 48, where before he could have built up to 85.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WF City Council postpones water contract discussion
WF City Council postpones water contract discussion
The Wichita Falls YMCA gave away hygiene products to students before they returned to school.
YMCA hosted back to school supply drive for housing authority residents
WF church collaborates with WFAFB to hold mobile pantry
Saturday morning wreck in Wilbarger County leaves one dead