City officials urging residents to complete damage report

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are advising residents to complete damage reports following storm damage.

Officials want to let the community know there are assistance programs to help rebuild the city.

While most roadways are now clear, there is still work to be done following last week’s storm.

Public Information Officer of the city Chris Horgan said the next step includes assessing damages and taking advantage of available resources to help rebuild.

”Homeowners and people who suffered, there’s help available, but you’ve kind of got to do your part; to get in there and help out.” Horgen said.

City crews spent the weekend clearing debris from the road, but residents are responsible for anything on their property.

”If you got trees or branches in your yard that’s the homeowner’s responsibility. If its in the street or blocking the way or an alley the city will come by and clean it up. You can let us know that its there.” Horgen explained.

Fallen limbs can be dropped off at the transfer station, Lucy Park, and the city landfill free of charge.

Owner of Pueblo Boxing Juan Escutia is picking up what’s left of his business, but thankfully, no one was hurt, and everything damaged in the storm can be replaced.

”You know over ten years of hard work that you see gone in an instant, but in that instant, all I can think of is just that my brother wasn’t here, that my members weren’t here. It could been a very catastrophic loss. So when you look at it like that, in that perspective believe me it’s very minimal what we lost.” Escutia said.

Just across the highway, the Circle Inn received serious damage.

To help begin the process of repair, the city is encouraging everyone affected to fill out the damage report.

”And that’ll help the Texas Department of Emergency Management figure if we’ve hit any thresholds and if we meet any state requirement that can get us some help. Some assistance. “ Horgen said.

If you have sustained damages of any kind from last week’s storm fill out the report here.

