Felon sells stolen tools to undercover officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A wanted felon was taken into custody after being stopped by police at Walmart on Greenbriar Road in the early morning hours of August 14.

Police were first alerted to possible illegal activity on August 13 when a caller noticed that some of his power and manual hand tools were missing along with multiple AC units. He reportedly checked Facebook Marketplace for the missing items and found the missing AC unit that had been put up for sale by Jones. Officers confirmed Jones’ identity and performed an undercover operation to buy back the stolen tools.

Jones, who ended up selling the tools to undercover officers, was seen the next day breaking into the maintenance building of County Park Apartments and taking multiple power and building tools. He reportedly either threw the items over the fence or put them in his car, and was detained at Walmart after leaving the building.

David Charles Jones is currently in the Wichita County Jail on a combined bond of $121,001 due to two charges of burglary. The 33-year-old also had two arrest warrants: one for causing damage to highway landscaping, and the other for driving with a child under 15 years old while intoxicated.

