Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Felon sells stolen tools to undercover officers

David Charles Jones
David Charles Jones(Wichita County Jail Records)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A wanted felon was taken into custody after being stopped by police at Walmart on Greenbriar Road in the early morning hours of August 14.

Police were first alerted to possible illegal activity on August 13 when a caller noticed that some of his power and manual hand tools were missing along with multiple AC units. He reportedly checked Facebook Marketplace for the missing items and found the missing AC unit that had been put up for sale by Jones. Officers confirmed Jones’ identity and performed an undercover operation to buy back the stolen tools.

Jones, who ended up selling the tools to undercover officers, was seen the next day breaking into the maintenance building of County Park Apartments and taking multiple power and building tools. He reportedly either threw the items over the fence or put them in his car, and was detained at Walmart after leaving the building.

David Charles Jones is currently in the Wichita County Jail on a combined bond of $121,001 due to two charges of burglary. The 33-year-old also had two arrest warrants: one for causing damage to highway landscaping, and the other for driving with a child under 15 years old while intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Zaeveion Denson
Zaeveion Denson found guilty of capital murder
Kamay area will undergo a planned power outage
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to host Mobile Pantry
Preseason Previews: City View Mustangs
Preseason Previews: City View Mustangs