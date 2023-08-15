Kamay area will undergo a planned power outage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - ONCOR area manager Gordon Drake has announced a planned power outage that will be taking place in Kamay from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on August 15.

Drake states that critical repairs to electrical infrastructure are necessary for the safe and reliable delivery of electric service and cannot be postponed. The work will be completed as quickly as possible in order to mitigate its potential impact on residents. Oncor greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of the Kamay community.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.