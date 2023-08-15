Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Kamay area will undergo a planned power outage

(kauz)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - ONCOR area manager Gordon Drake has announced a planned power outage that will be taking place in Kamay from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on August 15.

Drake states that critical repairs to electrical infrastructure are necessary for the safe and reliable delivery of electric service and cannot be postponed. The work will be completed as quickly as possible in order to mitigate its potential impact on residents. Oncor greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of the Kamay community.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to host Mobile Pantry
Preseason Previews: City View Mustangs
Preseason Previews: City View Mustangs
WFISD accesses damage from microburst to district schools
WFISD addresses damage from microburst to district schools
WFISD accesses damage from microburst to district schools
WFISD accesses damage from microburst to district schools