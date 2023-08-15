Saturday morning wreck in Wilbarger County leaves one dead
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An early morning crash occurred in Wilbarger County on Saturday, August 12, which killed 38-year-old Kevin Laine of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The DPS states that his truck struck a guardrail and rolled after entering a curve and hitting a ditch on US-287.
Laine, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.