Saturday morning wreck in Wilbarger County leaves one dead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An early morning crash occurred in Wilbarger County on Saturday, August 12, which killed 38-year-old Kevin Laine of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The DPS states that his truck struck a guardrail and rolled after entering a curve and hitting a ditch on US-287.

Laine, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.