Water line installation causes traffic advisory for NW Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has issued a traffic advisory for Northwest Cache Road.

The reason for the advisory is due to a water line installation being completed from NW 52nd to NW 67th street on Cache Road. The project will last a total of eight months according to a City of Lawton public service announcement and will be completed by Evans & Associates Utility Services Inc.

The installation of the 36 inch water line will take place in the outside lane for east bound traffic. The center lane will be used as the east bound lane during this time. The City of Lawton urges drivers to slow down while going through this area and to obey all traffic signs.

