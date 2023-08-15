WF church collaborates with WFAFB to hold mobile pantry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Legacy Church of God, in collaboration with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, held a mobile food pantry to help anyone affected by the large storm last week.

Representatives with the church said the number of people in need has grown and that they are more than happy to step up for those that have found themselves in need.

“We want to reach out to the community to help out any way we can so we reached out to the food bank and they come once a month and we give out food to anyone that is in need. It makes your heart just joyful that you’re able to do something to help the community because we are one big family around here,” Outreach Pastor Kevin Phillips said.

A look at the calendar of mobile pantry dates and stops can be found here.

