WF City Council postpones water contract discussion(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith and Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council has postponed the discussion of a resolution for a raw water purchase contract, following the meeting on Tuesday, August 15.

City Council originally planned to discuss the water contract but decided against it following the absence of Director of Public Works, Russell Schreiber.

The discussion should resume at the next city council meeting.

Mayoral candidate, Carol Murray, had planned to speak to the council about her disapproval of the contract but instead asked councilors to hold a public discussion allowing citizens to hear the full details of the contract.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more details on this contract.

