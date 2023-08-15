Email City Guide
WFISD accesses damage from microburst to district schools

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD held a special session on Monday, August 14 to address the significant damage at two campuses following last week’s microburst.

Last Thursday, the microburst hit Wichita Falls around 9:30 pm causing damage to several local businesses and homes.

Denver Alternative Center and Hirschi High School were the two schools in the district to sustained damage from the storm.

“There was damage to the roof at Denver and library damage at Hirschi” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said.

“There won’t be any setbacks or delays to students at Denver because we’ve got two open buildings and so we’re going to pivot and put the students that were going to be at Denver over to Farris. This is actually an upgrade so everybody has been awesome working through all the logistics of getting them moved and so it’ll be a seamless transition as we open the doors Wednesday for kids” Dr. Lee said.

The school district detailed in the special session that they have a one-million dollar deductible in roofing damages and a one hundred thousand dollar deductible for any other damages.

“We’ll make a determination whether it’s a total loss at Denver or if we’re going to file a claim and start rebuilding as soon as the adjuster comes in the morning,” Dr. Lee said.

The School Board Trustees hope to have this information before the school board meeting on Tuesday, August 15 at noon.

School for students in WFISD will start back on Wednesday, August 16 as normal.

